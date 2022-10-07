Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

