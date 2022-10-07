Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.81 or 0.00034779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

