United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 80,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.7% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.