United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

UPS traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

