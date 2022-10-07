United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $100.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.32.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.