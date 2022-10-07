Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $35.85 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,335,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

