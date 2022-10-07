Uranium Finance (URF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,994.00

Uranium Finance (URF) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Uranium Finance has a market cap of $1,410.03 and $42,994.00 worth of Uranium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uranium Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uranium Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uranium Finance Token Profile

Uranium Finance was first traded on May 3rd, 2022. Uranium Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Uranium Finance’s official Twitter account is @finance_uranium. The official website for Uranium Finance is uranium.financial.

Uranium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uranium Finance (URF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Uranium Finance has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uranium Finance is 0.0000035 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uranium.financial/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uranium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uranium Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uranium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

