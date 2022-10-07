USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ (USDJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. USDJ has a current supply of 14,848,771.67402831. The last known price of USDJ is 1.00002479 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,442,509.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://just.network/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "USDJ (USDJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. USDJ has a current supply of 14,848,771.67402831. The last known price of USDJ is 1.00002479 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,442,509.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://just.network/."

