Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells $16,907.58 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $16,907.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,997,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $243,430.98.

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $223,778.96.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,487. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Articles

