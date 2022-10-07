Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.80

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 953441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,149,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266,745 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,341,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,340,000 after purchasing an additional 386,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,113,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,158,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

