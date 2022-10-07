Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000.

VDE opened at $115.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

