Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 18.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

