Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 16,215 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 5,895 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

