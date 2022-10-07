Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.75 on Friday, hitting $217.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

