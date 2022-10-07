Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.65 on Friday, hitting $215.74. The stock had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

