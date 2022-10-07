Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

