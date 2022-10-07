Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 5,347,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,243,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,952,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,470 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $374,139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,463 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

