Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 5,347,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,243,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
