Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

