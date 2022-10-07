Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

