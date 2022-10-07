Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sepio Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,020,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,173,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.65. 35,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

