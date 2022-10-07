Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNTR. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials Price Performance

Venator Materials stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period.

Venator Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.