Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

