Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

INTC traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $25.98. 1,486,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

