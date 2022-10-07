Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 649 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Texas Instruments by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,267,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.5 %

TXN traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 141,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,978. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.71.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

