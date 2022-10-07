Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. 227,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

