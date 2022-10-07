Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hershey by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after buying an additional 91,034 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,598,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. 10,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,297 shares of company stock worth $51,823,239 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

