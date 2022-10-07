Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,923 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. 46,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

