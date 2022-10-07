Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 25,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $285.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

