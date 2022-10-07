Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 12,001,455 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

