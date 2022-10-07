Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after buying an additional 146,870 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 885,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,602,266. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

