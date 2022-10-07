VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.