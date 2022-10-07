Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.72. 33,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,884,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
Several brokerages have commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
