VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 279172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.19. The company has a market capitalization of £428.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

