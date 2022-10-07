VIDY Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $590,792.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY’s launch date was July 9th, 2019. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is https://reddit.com/r/vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDY (VIDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIDY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,888,864,266.138586 in circulation. The last known price of VIDY is 0.00011099 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $302,537.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidy.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.