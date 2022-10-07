Vidya Market Cap Achieves $5.45 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidya (VIDYA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vidya has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 40,015,393.87212832 in circulation. The last known price of Vidya is 0.13907269 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,043,304.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://team3d.io/.”

