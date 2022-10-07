VidyX Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VIDYX)

VidyX (VIDYX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One VidyX token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VidyX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VidyX has a total market cap of $893,900.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VidyX Profile

VidyX’s genesis date was December 11th, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VidyX’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy.

VidyX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron10 platform. VidyX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VidyX is 0.00089393 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,763.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidy.com/.”

