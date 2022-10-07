Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

VKTX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.34. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 302,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

