Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

VKTX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.34. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 302,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

