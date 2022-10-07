VIMworld Price Tops $0.0020 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Token Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 tokens. The Reddit community for VIMworld is https://reddit.com/r/vimworld. The official website for VIMworld is www.vimworld.com. VIMworld’s official message board is medium.com/vimworld. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @vimworldglobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VIMworld (VEED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VIMworld has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 5,566,374,466 in circulation. The last known price of VIMworld is 0.00201284 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $185,301.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vimworld.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

