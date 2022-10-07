Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.80

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $20.45. Vinci shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 251,946 shares changing hands.

VCISY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

