Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 55.39% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VABS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.04. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

