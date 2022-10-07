Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

V opened at $185.59 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

