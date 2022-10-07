Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 116 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.73 ($1.80).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 101.55 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 48,213,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,610,695. The stock has a market cap of £28.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,692.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.