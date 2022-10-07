Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,459. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

