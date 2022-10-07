Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.7 %

WBA stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.