Wallet Swap Price Down 1.8% This Week (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wallet Swap token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $223,374.96 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wallet Swap Profile

Wallet Swap was first traded on June 11th, 2021. Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 tokens. Wallet Swap’s official message board is medium.com/@walletswap. Wallet Swap’s official website is wswap.site. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @walletswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wallet Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wallet Swap (WSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wallet Swap has a current supply of 6,355,688,269,446 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wallet Swap is 0.00000004 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wswap.site/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wallet Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wallet Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

