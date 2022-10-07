WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 16th.
WAM Capital Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About WAM Capital
