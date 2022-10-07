Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 64,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 3.7 %

WSO traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.09. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

