Waves Reaches Market Cap of $415.97 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00019408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $415.97 million and approximately $91.03 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,528,516 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves (WAVES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Waves has a current supply of 109,521,220. The last known price of Waves is 3.77295868 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $62,983,033.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waves.tech/.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

