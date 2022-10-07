WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $190.37 million and $8.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,943,365,366 coins and its circulating supply is 2,189,869,290 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

