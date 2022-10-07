WD-40 to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for WD-40’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $177.63 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

